Shiv Sena (UBT), through its mouthpiece Saamana, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech from the Red Fort, calling it "boring", reported news agency ANI.

The editorial further stated that he gave a speech that should have been given in an election campaign.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people associated with him were never serious about the country's Independence. That is why his speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day 2024 was boring. He gave a speech that should have been given in an election campaign rally," stated Shiv Sena (UBT) through its mouthpiece Saamana, reported ANI.

"PM said that earlier the enemies were entering our country and killing us. This is an insult to our army and security forces. PM Modi should have mentioned the Kargil war and the war that followed," Saamana stated, reported ANI.

Hailing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the editorial stated, "Indira Gandhi marched in tanks in Amritsar without caring about the Khalistani militants and ultimately sacrificed herself for the country," reported ANI.

Criticising PM Modi for not mentioning a word about the Manipur crisis, the editorial added, "Violence has been raging in Manipur for three years and Modi has not even pronounced the 'M' of Manipur."

The editorial further called Narendra Modi's coming into power for the third time a "coincidence or accident". Adding to that it highlighted, "Before Modi came, the country made a lot of progress in the fields of industry, science, trade, and agriculture. Nehru built institutions like IITs without getting into the temple-mosque dispute."

"PM Modi and his devotees have the reins of an advanced and developed country in their hands, but what new have they done in the last ten years apart from giving us a leaking Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Parliament that leaked 'vigorously'? The work of breaking the Indian Constitution, putting pressure on the courts and central agencies and strangling democracy and opposition parties has been done under him. The country had to see such a time and for how long will it have to see it? A Prime Minister's speech should not be like this. What else can be expected from those who have no connection with the freedom struggle?", the editorial Saamana further said, reported ANI.

