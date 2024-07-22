Shrawan begins on July 22 and will conclude on August 19, which is also called Shrawan Purnima

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Shrawan begins 2024: Important facts about this holy month x 00:00

Shrawan, also known as Sawan, holds a special place in Hindu culture. It is the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar and typically falls between July and August in North India (or August and September in South India).

This year, Shrawan begins on July 22 and will conclude on August 19, which is also called Shrawan Purnima. This day also celebrates Rakshabandhan, a festival to commemorate the bond between brother and sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legend has it that during this time, the Shravan Nakshatra (star) rules the skies, hence the name.

Various puja rituals and ceremonies are performed throughout the month, with devotees seeking to deepen their connection with the divine. Notable festivals celebrated during this time include Shravan Somvar Vrat, Nag Panchami, Haryali Teej and Raksha Bandhan.

The Significance of Shravan

The Samudra Manthan (churning of the milky ocean) occurred during Shrawan. It is said that lord Shiva drank the deadly poison (Halahal) that emerged, turning his throat blue (hence Neelkantha). Devotees offer holy Ganga water to Lord Shiva during this month. Wearing Rudraksha beads during Shravan is considered auspicious.

An auspicious festival for Hindus, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's devotees worship them and observe fasts (vrat) to seek their blessings.

Shravan Somwar (Mondays)

Each Monday during Shrawan is celebrated as Shrawan Somvar. Devotees express their devotion to Lord Shiva by fasting, visiting temples, and performing rituals.

The Dharanatra hangs over the Shiva linga, bathing it with holy water and milk throughout the day and night.

When will Shrawan 2024 start and end?

According to Drik Panchang, Shrawan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19, which means Shrawan will be observed for 29 days. These include five Mondays, or Shrawan Somwar.

Devotees observe fast on these five Shrawan Somwars.

July 22, 2024: First Shravan Somwar Vrat (Shrawan Begins)

July 29, 2024: Second Shrawan Somwar Vrat

August 5, 2024: Third Shrawan Somwar Vrat

August 12, 2024: Fourth Shrawan Somwar Vrat

August 19, 2024: Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat (Shrawan ends)