Sidhu Moose Wala's parents to meet Union Home minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh

A day earlier, Moosewala's father wrote a letter to Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency

Sidhu Moose Wala. Pic/Official Facebook account

Parents of slain singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh. A day earlier, Moose Wala's father wrote a letter to Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest. "Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.

The Chief Minister said Moose Wala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity. He said his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge turned down, say sources

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight on May 29.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever