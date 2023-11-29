Silkyara Tunnel: Families express gratitude to govt after successful rescue of 41 workers

After 17 anxious days of waiting, the families were relieved to hear that 41 trapped workers at Silkyara tunnel were rescued; they expressed their gratitude to the government for bringing their loved ones back.

Beaming rescued miners coming out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, on Tuesday night. Pic/PTI

After 17 anxious days of waiting, news of the successful rescue of 41 trapped workers from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel brought relief and joy to their families, stated a report in ANI. The nation was riveted by the dramatic conclusion that symbolised the rescue operation's unwavering efforts.

According to the report, the families celebrated the moment with fireworks and sweets as they expressed their gratitude to the government for bringing their loved ones back. To make sure the employees were safe, some even made video calls.

Family members who had been at the site for several days finally gave their loved ones hugs, bringing an agonising end to their ordeal.

Families burst crackers and shared sweets upon their members' safe return in similar celebration scenes that played out across the nation. At Manjit, a trapped worker's residence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, celebrations erupted. His father told ANI, "I am very happy that my son has been safely rescued. I thank the Government of India for safely rescuing all the people trapped inside the tunnel."

Similar scenes were reported from Nabarangpur, Odisha, and Assam, the report added. A mother from Odisha, whose son Dhiren Naik was also trapped, thanked the Indian government for the rescue efforts, ANI report stated.

Kin of another worker named Ram Prasad Narzary was elated and his wife was quoted as saying, "I am very happy... I thank the Government of India."

His father too thanked the government and said, "I want to thank the Government of India and the Assam government for safely rescuing all the people trapped inside the tunnel... I am relieved after hearing that the rescued have been taken to the hospital."

The emotional scenes were not confined to one region - from Himachal Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, families rejoiced and expressed immense gratitude towards the governments involved in the rescue. The family of a worker named Vishal from HP also thanked the state government. Urmila, his mother, told ANI, "I am very happy with the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Along with expressing gratitude for the massive rescue effort that followed the tunnel collapse on November 12, which trapped 41 workers from various states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made contact with the rescued workers.

Of the 41 workers, 15 were from Jharkhand, two from Uttarakhand, five from Bihar, three from West Bengal, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh, ANI report stated.

With ANI inputs

