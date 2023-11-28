Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami provided an update on the ongoing rescue efforts at the Silkyara tunnel, stating that pipes have successfully penetrated up to 52 metres into the debris as the rescue mission for the 41 trapped workers persists into its 17th day

Rescue work underway in Uttarkashi/ PTI

Silkyara tunnel: Pipes reach 52 metres, breakthrough point at 57 metres, says CM Dhami

As the rescue mission for the 41 trapped workers continues into its seventeenth day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave an update on the ongoing operations at the Silkyara tunnel, stating that pipes have successfully penetrated up to 52 metres into the debris, stated a report in PTI.

Addressing reporters in Silkyara, the Chief Minister highlighted that the breakthrough point currently stands at 57 metres within the tunnel.

The rescue team faces the challenge of excavating through approximately 10 metres of debris using the rat-hole mining technique to reach the trapped workers. Earlier attempts with a large auger machine, which became stuck at around 47 metres last Friday, initiated this digging, the report added.

Recently, a specialised team commenced the manual removal of debris using the rat-hole mining method on Monday. Simultaneously, an auger machine aided in the insertion of 800-mm diameter pipes through the rubble.

Dhami was quoted as saying, "The pipe has progressed to 52 metres now, compared to the earlier 51 metres. It was advanced by one metre in my presence. Further, it will be extended by an additional two metres, reaching 54 metres, after which another pipe will be introduced."

Responding to queries regarding obstacles encountered, the Chief Minister clarified that steel and iron girders were not causing hindrances. He acknowledged the presence of stones along the path but assured that they were being efficiently managed by using appropriate cutting tools. "Stones are coming in the way but they are being broken using cutters," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in place to rush the trapped workers to a hospital for immediate medical care following the rescue. The PTI report added that a separate ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds has been readied for the workers at the community health centre in Chinyalisaur.

The road, which had become uneven due to heavy vehicles' regular movement, was repaired for smooth movement of ambulances while the security personnel outside the tunnel have been told to spring into action as soon as the workers begin coming out.

The 41 workers have been trapped behind the rubble of a collapsed tunnel since the incident first happened on November 12 and efforts to rescue them have been underway since then. The Uttarakhand government in the meanwhile announced they will sponsor the stay of the kin of trapped workers. They were also given counselling.









