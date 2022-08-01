Sitharaman rubbishes allegations of Centre favouring Ambani, Adani

The minister, while replying to a debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha, said the Congress government in Rajasthan signed two agreements related to renewable energy with the Adani Group a day after Rahul Gandhi while speaking in Jaipur accused the Centre of working for the two industrial conglomerates

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed allegations that the Modi government was working only for 'Ambani and Adani', and said Opposition-ruled states were also signing agreements with the two leading business houses.

"...and Congress people repeatedly taunt us of being 'Ambani-Adani sarkar," she said.

Sitharaman further said the Congress party's alliance partner DMK, which is ruling in Tamil Nadu, too has signed agreements with the Adani Group for setting up data centres.

