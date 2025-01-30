The remaining fishermen were handed over to local police, with Sri Lanka's Department of Aquatic Resources reportedly denying responsibility for arrest

Fisheries Department officials receive six fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison on their arrival at the airport, in Chennai on Thursday. (Pic/PTI)

Six Indian fishermen who were detained in Sri Lanka have been released and returned to Chennai. Upon their arrival, they were received by officials from the Fisheries Department, marking the latest instance in the ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan authorities, ANI reported.

The release follows a troubling incident where two Indian fishermen from Karaikal sustained injuries after the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire in the Jaffna Sea.

As per Rameswaram Fishermen Association (RFA), the two were part of a 13-member group that had sailed out in two boats near Parutthura beach, ANI reported.

While they were fishing, a Sri Lankan Navy patrol intercepted their vessels. The fishermen turned their boat toward Indian waters in an attempt to flee, while two Sri Lankan officers remained on board.

According to ANI, this prompted the Sri Lankan patrol to open fire, injuring two Indian fishermen, who were then taken to Jaffna Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the remaining fishermen were handed over to local police, with Sri Lanka's Department of Aquatic Resources reportedly denying responsibility for the arrests.

India had lodged a strong protest against firing by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in Delhi to lodge a protest over the incident, ANI reported.

As per ANI, such confrontations over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait have become common, resulting in frequent detentions of Indian fishermen. These tragedies have motivated the Indian federal and Tamil Nadu governments to continue diplomatic attempts to gain their release.

Just recently, 41 Indian fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy were returned to Chennai. Among them 35 people from Ramanathapuram were apprehended On September 8, 2024 near Katchatheevu for allegedly crossing the boundary to fish. Their release was made possible through diplomatic intervention.

Additionally, on January 16, 15 Indian fishermen imprisoned in 2024 were released and returned to Chennai. This group includes eight fishermen captured near Mannar Island on September 27 and 12 from Nagapattinam who were held on November 11, ANI reported.

In another key endeavour, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) managed the return of 95 Indian fishermen from Bangladesh on January 5, along with four fishing vessels.

Amid the ongoing conflicts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take swift diplomatic action to ensure the release of arrested fishermen and their boats, ANI reported.

He emphasised the need of finding a long-term solution and advocated for ongoing efforts to protect fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future conflicts.



