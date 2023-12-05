Breaking News
Six MLAs who had switched from Cong to BJP lose in MP

Six MLAs who had switched from Cong to BJP lose in MP

Updated on: 05 December,2023 02:28 AM IST  |  Bhopal
Agencies |

A revolt by 22 MLAs had led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020

BJP managed to win more than half of the 34 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 Assembly polls, but several of those who had joined the party in 2020 along with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after revolting against the Congress bit the dust.


A revolt by 22 MLAs had led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020.


