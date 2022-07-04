Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > News > India News > Article > Sixteen including school children killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Sixteen, including school children killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Updated on: 04 July,2022 12:20 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

Top

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children

Sixteen, including school children killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Representative image


Sixteen passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, district officials said.
The bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am, they added.





The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, they added.


The deceased were yet to be identified.

The president and prime minister have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to learn about the death of students and other people in the accident.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.
The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the prime minister's office said in a tweet. 

(With inputs from ANI)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

 

himachal pradesh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK