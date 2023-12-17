Social awareness is a continuous process: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said social awareness is a continuous process which changes as per the prevailing situations

Mohan Bhagwat. File Pic

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said social awareness is a continuous process which changes as per the prevailing situations, according to a PTI report.

Addressing a gathering after launching the centenary year of the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Mandir in Sangli district of Maharashtra, Mohan Bhagwat said that as society keeps evolving, "dialogue needs to continue".

The need for social and political awareness was much discussed and worked upon during the independence movement, he said.

Lokmanya Tilak played an important role in raising the awareness, he said, as per the PTI.

"Tilak's declaration that 'Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it' was a means to tell society that 'don't run away from struggle, don't give up and work to fulfil your responsibilities'. There is a need to unite everyone on the path to progress and development," he said, the PTI report said.

Mohan Bhagwat said the freedom fighter worked tirelessly for society and welfare of people and never made compromises.

Meanwhile, in an another statement on Sunday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the critical role banks play in recognising and meeting the needs of the underprivileged in society for their financial development, stated a report in PTI.

Speaking at the end of the Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank's golden jubilee celebration in the Thane region of Maharashtra, Bhagwat emphasised that a bank's mission is based on the success of its weaker segments, the report added.

According to the PTI report, Bhagwat emphasised how crucial it is for banks to prioritise social development in addition to upholding fundamental economic norms. He restated that it is the duty of banks to identify the needs of the weaker groups and provide them with opportunities for empowerment.

"The financial prosperity of the weaker sections is the foundation of banks. Banks should give priority to social development while maintaining all economic parameters," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also congratulated Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank on reaching its golden jubilee and underlined the bank's greater responsibility in shaping the organization's future. He said that the celebrations started in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last year, signalling a significant turning point in the development and expansion of the bank.

