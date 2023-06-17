Some militants have sneaked into J&K through the Line of Control: DGP Dilbag Singh

Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh Saturday said although there was a decline is militancy related incidents in the erstwhile state, but some “successful infiltration bids” took place in Rajouri and Poonch areas where some militants managed to sneak in and targeted civilians and security forces

Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh Saturday said although there was a decline is militancy related incidents in the erstwhile state, but some “successful infiltration bids” took place in Rajouri and Poonch areas where some militants managed to sneak in and targeted civilians and security forces.

He said the infiltration attempts are being made along the Line of Control in a bid to keep “terrorism alive", a local news gathering agency, Kashmir News Observer, reported.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Jashn-e-Dal program in capital city Srinagar, DGP Singh said that for the first time after a long gap, people of Jammu and Kashmir are reaping the peace dividend’s as children are going to school, business activities going on without disruptions and tourists are arriving in large numbers.

“Terrorism is dying a slow death but some attempts from across the Line of Control are being made continuously to push in terrorists to keep terrorism alive. Security forces have foiled majority of infiltration bids this year, but yes, some terrorists have managed to enter into this side from Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara sectors. They targeted civilians and security forces recently,” he said, adding that operations are on to track these groups and very soon they will be zeroed in.

He said recently six infiltration bids were foiled and yesterday (June 16), five militants were killed along the LoC in Jamagund area of Kupwara district from whose possession a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. “It was only yesterday, another bid was foiled in Poonch sector where a group of terrorists were pushed back and not allowed to enter into this side,” the DGP said.

To a query about arrangements for the upcoming Yatra, the DGP said that all the security arrangements are being done to ensure smooth and peaceful pilgrimage. “We will ensure every pilgrim goes back with great memories,” he said.

The DGP said that people of J&K have rejected violence and living a peaceful life.