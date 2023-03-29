Some trains to be affected due to work on Bhusaval Yard remodeling, check details

Due to non-interlocking work in connection with yard remodeling for provision of 4th line between Bhusaval - Bhadli of Bhusaval Division of Central Railway some Western Railway trains will be affected

Representational Pic

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that due to non-interlocking work in connection with yard remodeling for provision of 4th line between Bhusaval - Bhadli of Bhusaval Division of Central Railway, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, diverted and short terminated.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains

1. Train No. 20925 Surat – Amravati Superfast Express of 30th & 31st March 2023

2. Train No. 20926 Amravati – Surat Superfast Express of 31st March 2023 & 1st April 2023

3. Train No. 22138 Ahmedabad – Nagpur Prerana Express of 30th March 2023

Diversion of Trains:

1. Train No. 12844 Ahmedabad – Puri Express, journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bajva - Chhayapuri – Ratlam - Bhopal – Itarsi – Nagpur.

2. Train No. 22967 Ahmedabad - Prayagraj Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bajva - Chhayapuri – Ratlam - Bhopal – Itarsi.

3. Train No. 12655 Ahmedabad - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Railway Navjeevan Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bajva - Chhayapuri – Ratlam - Bhopal – Khandwa – Bhusaval chord line - Akola.

4. Train No. 12656 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Railway - Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Khandwa – Itarsi – Bhopal – Ratlam – Chhayapuri - Bajva.

5. Train No. 19045 Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express of 31st March 2023 will be diverted via Vadodara - Ratlam - Bhopal – Itarsi.

6. Train No. 19483 Ahmedabad – Barauni Express, journey commencing on 31st March 2023 will be diverted via Ahmedabad – Geratpur – Chhayapuri – Godhra – Ratlam – Nagda – Ujjain - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Bina.

7. Train No. 20904 Varanasi - Ekta Nagar Mahamana Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Itarsi – Bhopal - Ratlam – Vadodara – Pratapnagar.

Short – Termination/Origination of Trains:



1. Train No. 19007 Surat – Bhusaval Passenger of 30th March, 2023 will short – terminate at Paldhi and remain partially cancelled between Paldhi and Bhusaval stations.

2. Train No. 19008 Bhusaval - Surat Passenger of 30th & 31st March, 2023 will short – originate from Dharangaon and remain partially cancelled between Bhusaval and Dharangaon stations

3. Train No. 09077 Nandurbar - Bhusaval Passenger of 30th & 31st March, 2023 will short – terminate at Dharangaon and remain partially cancelled between Dharangaon and Bhusaval stations.

4. Train No. 09078 Bhusaval - Nandurbar Passenger of 30th & 31st March, 2023 will short – originate from Paldhi and remain partially cancelled between Bhusaval and Paldhi stations

5. Train No. 19005 Surat – Bhusaval Passenger of 30th March, 2023 will short – terminate at Nardana and remain partially cancelled between Nardana and Bhusaval stations.

6. Train No. 19006 Bhusaval - Surat Passenger of 31st March, 2023 will short – originate from Nardana and remain partially cancelled between Bhusaval and Nardana stations.