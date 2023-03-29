Breaking News
Some trains to be affected due to work on Bhusaval Yard remodeling, check details

Updated on: 29 March,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Due to non-interlocking work in connection with yard remodeling for provision of 4th line between Bhusaval - Bhadli of Bhusaval Division of Central Railway some Western Railway trains will be affected

Representational Pic


The Western Railway on Wednesday said that due to non-interlocking work in connection with yard remodeling for provision of 4th line between Bhusaval - Bhadli of Bhusaval Division of Central Railway, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, diverted and short terminated. 


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:



Cancellation of Trains 


1.    Train No. 20925 Surat – Amravati Superfast Express of 30th & 31st March 2023
2.    Train No. 20926 Amravati – Surat Superfast Express of 31st March 2023 & 1st April 2023
3.    Train No. 22138 Ahmedabad – Nagpur Prerana Express of 30th March 2023

Diversion of Trains:

1.    Train No. 12844 Ahmedabad – Puri Express, journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bajva - Chhayapuri – Ratlam - Bhopal – Itarsi – Nagpur.
2.    Train No. 22967 Ahmedabad - Prayagraj Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bajva - Chhayapuri – Ratlam - Bhopal – Itarsi.
3.    Train No. 12655 Ahmedabad - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Railway Navjeevan Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bajva - Chhayapuri – Ratlam - Bhopal – Khandwa – Bhusaval chord line - Akola.
4.    Train No. 12656 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Railway - Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Khandwa – Itarsi – Bhopal – Ratlam – Chhayapuri - Bajva.
5.    Train No. 19045 Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express of 31st March 2023 will be diverted via Vadodara - Ratlam - Bhopal – Itarsi.
6.    Train No. 19483 Ahmedabad – Barauni Express, journey commencing on 31st March 2023 will be diverted via Ahmedabad – Geratpur – Chhayapuri – Godhra – Ratlam – Nagda – Ujjain - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Bina.
7.    Train No. 20904 Varanasi - Ekta Nagar Mahamana Express journey commencing on 30th March 2023 will be diverted via Itarsi – Bhopal - Ratlam – Vadodara – Pratapnagar.

Short – Termination/Origination  of Trains:


1.    Train No. 19007 Surat – Bhusaval Passenger of 30th March, 2023 will short – terminate at Paldhi and remain partially cancelled between Paldhi and Bhusaval stations.
2.     Train No. 19008 Bhusaval - Surat Passenger of 30th & 31st March, 2023 will short – originate from Dharangaon and remain partially cancelled between Bhusaval and Dharangaon stations
3.    Train No. 09077 Nandurbar - Bhusaval Passenger of 30th & 31st March, 2023 will short – terminate at Dharangaon and remain partially cancelled between Dharangaon and Bhusaval stations.
4.    Train No. 09078  Bhusaval - Nandurbar Passenger of 30th & 31st March, 2023 will short – originate from Paldhi and remain partially cancelled between Bhusaval and Paldhi stations
5.    Train No. 19005 Surat – Bhusaval Passenger of 30th March, 2023 will short – terminate at Nardana and remain partially cancelled between Nardana and Bhusaval stations.
6.    Train No. 19006 Bhusaval  - Surat Passenger of 31st March, 2023 will short – originate from Nardana and remain partially cancelled between Bhusaval and Nardana stations.

maharashtra mumbai news India news western railway central railway indian railways

