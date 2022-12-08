Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur as Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Rajasthan

She is scheduled to fly to Bundi in a helicopter where her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a halt later in the day after marching 24 kilometers as part of the yatra, he said

Sonia Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday morning as the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is crossing through Rajasthan, a party spokesperson said.

The march is set to take a break on December 9, which is also Sonia Gandhi's birthday. The yatra will resume from December 10. Rahul Gandhi began the Rajasthan leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jhalawar district on Monday.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

