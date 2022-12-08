Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur as Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur as Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Rajasthan

Updated on: 08 December,2022 12:16 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

She is scheduled to fly to Bundi in a helicopter where her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a halt later in the day after marching 24 kilometers as part of the yatra, he said

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur as Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi. Pic/PTI


Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday morning as the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is crossing through Rajasthan, a party spokesperson said.


She is scheduled to fly to Bundi in a helicopter where her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a halt later in the day after marching 24 kilometers as part of the yatra, he said.



The march is set to take a break on December 9, which is also Sonia Gandhi's birthday. The yatra will resume from December 10. Rahul Gandhi began the Rajasthan leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jhalawar district on Monday.


Also read: There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat: Rajnath Singh on BJP leading in state

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sonia gandhi congress national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK