Sonia Gandhi's birthday: A look at former congress president's political journey

Sonia Gandhi's birthday: As the former president of Congress celebrates her birthday on Saturday, here's a look at her political journey

Sonia Gandhi, one of the most prominent names in Indian politics celebrates her birthday on December 9. Sonia Gandhi was born in Italy, and her entry into Indian politics came at a crucial juncture. She was married to Rajiv Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family and former Prime Minister of India, Sonia Gandhi initially stayed away from active political involvement. However, fate had other plans for her. As the former president of Congress celebrates her birthday on Saturday, here's a look at her political journey.

Tragedy struck the Gandhi family in 1991 when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. It was a turning point that propelled Sonia Gandhi into the heart of Indian politics. Despite initial hesitations and the weight of familial expectations, she accepted the challenges and gradually emerged as a key figure within the Congress party.

Sonia Gandhi officially took the reins of the Congress party in 1998, succeeding Sitaram Kesri. Her leadership marked a significant period for the party as it navigated through a complex political landscape. Under her guidance, the Congress party witnessed both successes and challenges, but Sonia Gandhi's commitment to the principles of secularism and social justice remained unwavering.

One of the defining moments in Sonia Gandhi's political career was her decision to decline the position of the Prime Minister in 2004, despite leading the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to a surprise victory. The move, characterised by her selflessness and dedication to the democratic process, earned her both admiration and respect.

During her tenure as the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi played a pivotal role in shaping policies and strategies that defined the party's stance on various national issues. Under her leadership, the UPA government implemented several welfare programs, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Sonia Gandhi is known as a consensus-builder and champion of social justice endures. Sonia Gandhi's political journey remains a testament to her enduring commitment to the ideals of the Congress and her significant contributions to the nation's political landscape.

In 2017, Sonia Gandhi passed the baton of Congress leadership to her son, Rahul Gandhi, marking the beginning of a new phase for the party. Despite stepping down from the presidency, Sonia Gandhi continues to wield influence within the Congress and remains an influential figure in Indian politics.

