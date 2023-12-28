Spl trains to operate from Amritsar, Chandigarh to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration

The Ambala Division of Railways has announced preparations to run special trains from Amritsar, Bathinda, and Chandigarh in anticipation of the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month. The goal is to handle the increase in demand from pilgrims

The Ambala Division of Indian Railways has announced preparations to run special trains from Amritsar, Bathinda, and Chandigarh in anticipation of the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month. The goal is to handle the increase in demand from pilgrims, stated a report in ANI.

Mandeep Bhatia, Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), told ANI, "Shri Ram temple is almost ready in Ayodhya where the consecration of Ram Lalla is to take place on January 22. Most people prefer to travel by railway, for which the Railways have also made their preparations."

Bhatia further added, "Special trains bound for Ayodhya from Amritsar, Bathinda, and Chandigarh will soon have their schedules released. Additionally, if required, extra ticket counters can be established."

DRM Bhatia further on the ticketing arrangements, saying, "While approximately 80 per cent of people prefer e-ticketing for the convenience of securing tickets from home, supplementary counters can be arranged as needed."

The idol of Lord Sri Ram will be consecrated in January, drawing devotees from all over the world, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Nagpur, Lucknow, and Jammu, the report added.

According to the report, to meet the needs of the enormous influx of pilgrims, the Indian Railway Culinary and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned to provide round-the-clock culinary services during the major pilgrimage period in Ayodhya.

In line with the preparations, increased security measures would be implemented at all Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir gates in Ayodhya ahead of the January 22 celebration. According to temple officials, equipment such as boom barriers, bollards, and CCTV cameras will be deployed to ensure heightened security and crowd management during the seven-day consecration celebration, which begins on January 16, the report added.

Row over Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration

A political row has erupted over the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration with CPI (M) and Shiv Sena (UBT) declining their invites.

"They have an advertising system according to which they work. They are extremely good at advertising things. Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony is a way to distract people of the country from real issues like unemployment, inflation, Kashmir, and Manipur," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

"This is all politics, who wants to attend an event by BJP? This is not a national event. This is BJP's program; this is BJP's rally. 'Usme pavitrata kahan hai?'...We will visit (Ayodhya) after BJP's program is over," Raut added.

