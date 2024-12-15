Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with the Sri Lankan leader on Monday, focusing on trade, investment, energy, and maritime security

L Murugan receives Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka. Pic/X

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit, marking his first foreign trip since assuming office in September, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with the Sri Lankan leader on Monday, with discussions expected to focus on trade, investment, energy, and maritime security.

The Indian side is also likely to emphasise New Delhi's expectations that Colombo fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, PTI reported.

Disanayaka was received at Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan. In a post on X, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit would be an opportunity to further deepen India-Sri Lanka ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership.

"Warm and special welcome!" Jaiswal said, sharing photos of the Union Minister receiving Disanayaka.

According to PTI, the Sri Lankan leader is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu during his visit. In addition, he will attend a business event in Delhi to promote investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka. He is also expected to visit Bodh Gaya.

Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a central place in Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region)' and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday. "The visit of President Disanayaka to India is expected to further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," the MEA added.

According to PTI, issues relating to maritime security cooperation are likely to feature prominently during Disanayaka's visit, sources familiar with the discussions said. India has been expanding its defence and strategic ties with Sri Lanka, amid concerns over China's growing military presence in the Indian Ocean.

The docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang at Hambantota port in August 2022 had sparked a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka. Another Chinese warship docked at Colombo port in August last year.

India has been supporting various capacity-building initiatives for Sri Lankan defence forces, including providing indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessels.

