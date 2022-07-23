Srinagar court summons Farooq Abdullah in cricket scam case

Before issuing the summons, the court heard Additional Solicitor General Tahir Majid Shamsi, representing the ED, and also perused records produced by the ED

A Srinagar court on Saturday summoned National Conference chief and former J-K Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and others in the cricket scam complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by the ED against Abdullah and others in the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case, the principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar issued the summons for August 27.

Abdullah was questioned by the ED for over 3 hours in connection with this case on May 31.

The ED has alleged that despite the JKCA having a regular account, six new accounts were opened to park funds and finally siphon them off.

This, the ED alleged, had been done under direction of Abdullah, who was then the President of the JKCA and also the beneficiary of the siphoned-off funds.

