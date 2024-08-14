STF officers who killed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son awarded President's Gallantry Medal

The President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and the Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded for acts of exceptional bravery in saving lives and property, preventing crime, or arresting criminals.

The Special Task Force (STF) members who killed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Mohammad Ghulam in an encounter have been awarded the President's Gallantry Medal.

The STF team killed Asad and Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13, 2023. Both men were wanted in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, and each carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads.

On April 15, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by assailants while interacting with the media.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday announced the names of 1,037 police personnel, fire service members, home guards, civil defence personnel, and correctional services staff who will be awarded gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

The President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and the Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded for acts of exceptional bravery in saving lives and property, preventing crime, or arresting criminals. The risk incurred is evaluated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, among the personnel receiving gallantry medals, the PMG has been awarded to Chaduvu Yadaiah, Head Constable of Telangana Police, for displaying exceptional bravery during a robbery on July 25, 2022.

Out of the 213 Medals for Gallantry (GM) awarded, 208 were conferred on police personnel: 31 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 7 each from Jharkhand, Punjab, and Telangana, 52 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 14 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 10 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 6 from the Border Security Force (BSF), and the remaining personnel from other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Additionally, the MHA stated that 3 GMs and 1 GM have been awarded to personnel from the Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Services, respectively, and 1 GM to a member of the Uttar Pradesh HG&CD.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a distinguished record of service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

Out of the 94 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 75 have been awarded to Police Service, 8 to Fire Service, 8 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service, and 3 to Correctional Service. Out of 729 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 624 have been awarded to Police Service, 47 to Fire Service, 47 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service, and 11 to Correctional Service.

