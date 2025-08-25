Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted the progress and challenges in India’s education sector under the New Education Policy (NEP). Speaking at Jodhpur, he said reforms have improved learning and holistic development, but further efforts are needed to reach the desired standards, crediting PM Modi for these initiatives.

While addressing India's need to improve its education sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said, “While several reforms have been introduced in the education sector through the New Education Policy (NEP), more efforts are still required as the education sector is yet to reach the desired level,” as cited by news agency ANI.

The Union Defence Minister, while speaking at the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy building in Jodhpur, asserted the difficulty in bringing reforms to the education system.

Rajnath Singh further recalled his tenure as the Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh, where he introduced a law to curb cheating in examinations.

The Union Defence Minister further said, "Bringing reforms in the education sector is not easy. Over the years, numerous commissions were established, and their recommendations were issued, and today, we have seen significant development and reforms in the education sector, from the syllabus of the textbooks to the techniques used... Reforms introduced today have interconnected subjects... Psychology is connected to science and so on... Today, every school has a laboratory. I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this," as cited by news agency ANI.

Rajnath Singh further added, "However, we still haven't reached the level mark... During my tenure as the Education Minister of UP, I took up the task to curb cheating. I brought a law against cheating. In the following Assembly elections, I lost to an opposition candidate who promised to repeal the anti-cheating law..." as per news agency ANI.

Highlighting the reforms made by the Education Ministry recently, Singh further said that the reforms brought under the NEP would elevate the country's education standards.

During his address, he emphasised that "the reforms that we have brought today will take our country to another level, and we should be proud of them... I believe in our country, students will not only study but also take our cultural and moral values to another level... I am confident they will make India proud globally," as per news agency ANI.

The NEP (New Education Policy), introduced in 2020, is the first education policy of the 21st century, replacing the 1986 National Policy on Education. The newly introduced education policy, called ‘NEP’, aims to promote multidisciplinary learning, vocational training, and a stronger emphasis on skill development and digital education.

Moreover, Union Minister Rajnath Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing these reforms, stating that they would equip students to compete globally while preserving India's cultural ethos.

