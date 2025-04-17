The current curriculum mandates only Marathi and English as compulsory languages up to Class 4 in these schools. However, under the revised framework, Hindi will now be introduced as an additional language from Class 1 itself, extending up to Class 5

The phased implementation of the new NEP-aligned syllabus will commence with Class 1 in the academic year 2025–26. Representational pic

Listen to this article Hindi now mandatory in Classes 1 to 5 as Maharashtra implements NEP 2020 x 00:00

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra government has made Hindi a mandatory third language for Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools across the state. As per PTI, this decision, announced through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, marks a significant shift in the state’s education policy and will come into effect from the next academic year.



The current curriculum mandates only Marathi and English as compulsory languages up to Class 4 in these schools. However, under the revised framework, Hindi will now be introduced as an additional language from Class 1 itself, extending up to Class 5. The phased implementation of the new NEP-aligned syllabus will commence with Class 1 in the academic year 2025–26.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI reports, the rollout will continue progressively with Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 adopting the policy in 2026–27, followed by Classes 5, 9 and 11 in 2027–28. Classes 8, 10 and 12 will see the new changes from 2028–29. The GR further states that from Class 6 to Class 10, the language curriculum will be aligned with the state syllabus.

Except Marathi and English-medium schools, all other schools in Maharashtra are already following the three-language formula.

Speaking on the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted that the state has already taken strides to implement the NEP. He reiterated that while Marathi is rightly compulsory in the state, Hindi, too, should be encouraged, as it serves as a common language for communication across the country.

“Hindi is a language that connects India. Students should not miss the opportunity to learn it,” he stated.

However, the move has sparked criticism from opposition leaders. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar condemned the government’s decision, claiming it undermines Marathi identity. “We would have had no issue if Hindi was offered as an optional subject. But making it compulsory is a form of imposition. It hurts Marathi sentiments,” he said.

According to PTI, Wadettiwar argued that such linguistic decisions should respect regional identities. “States were formed based on linguistic reorganisation. Can we ask for Marathi to be made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh?” he questioned.

(With inputs from PTI)