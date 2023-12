Stop violence, start peaceful dialogue: Chief Minister Biren Singh appeals to people amid Manipur crisis

Over 180 people have died and thousands have been internally displaced since the ethnic violence began on May 3 in the northeastern state

Stating that tourism in the state has reduced by 10-20 per cent, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to the people to stop violence and start a peaceful dialogue to end the ethnic crisis. Over 180 people have died and thousands have been internally displaced since the ethnic violence began on May 3 in the northeastern state.

"We cannot deny (tourism) is little affected. But particularly in the Imphal area and other parts of the hills except two districts, normalcy is there. But (tourism) has reduced by 10-20 per cent. During the crisis time, even in the Imphal valley, security vehicles were not allowed to move. We have to take some time because all are our people. We cannot use force against them. Slowly, normalcy is returning. We have to convince the people," he said, addressing a press conference here.

On being asked about the violence in Manipur in the year 2023, the CM said that "we should not count 8 months" as there were 4-5 months when there was no crisis in the state. "From May 3, you are counting 8 months but for 4-5 months, there was no crisis. Everything was peaceful. We should not count 8 months but only the time when the crisis took place. Problem-solving takes time. But in the meantime, I want to appeal to all the citizens of the country, particularly those in Manipur, to stop violence and start peaceful dialogue. We have to live together. We have to resettle the displaced person in their respective places. Children have to go to school," he added.

The ethnic violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace in the state. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Manipur government to furnish to the court-appointed committee the details about the steps it had taken to restore the places of worship that had been destroyed in the ethnic violence.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in a joint search operation with Manipur police, recovered arms and ammunition in the general area of Kouburu Ridge in Noney district on Saturday, according to an official statement. Based on inputs about the presence of arms and ammunition, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on December 23. A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out, leading to the recovery of one AK 56 rifle, one single-barrel gun, ammunition, six grenades and war-like stores, according to the release.

