Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi condemns atrocities on women, pledges to harness ‘Nari Shakti’ for TMC’s downfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded in Bengal. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the storm of Sandeshkhali will echo throughout West Bengal, where ‘Nari Shakti’ (woman power) would play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally in Barasat, the headquarters of North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located, Modi said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his cohorts. He accused the TMC government of prioritising appeasement politics over ensuring the safety of women in the state.

“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are incensed. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state,” Modi said. The PM highlighted the historical significance of West Bengal as a beacon of women’s empowerment, lamenting that under the TMC rule, the state has witnessed grave atrocities against women.

Cal HC orders handing over of Shahjahan

In a fresh directive on Wednesday, the Calcutta HC ordered the WB govet to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm. The HC directed the state government to “immediately implement” its Tuesday’s judgement. The ED moved a contempt petition before a division bench presided by Justice Harish Tandon against the state government claiming that it did not implement Tuesday’s orders of a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam.

Tortured women meet PM, seek justice

Barasat: PM Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled. Women expressed their happiness for meeting the PM and said they requested him to ensure that the women get justice. Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located. “After the public meeting, the prime minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities they had faced,” BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over the phone.

NCW recommends President’s Rule in WB

Imposing the President’s Rule in West Bengal, replacing the personnel deployed at the Sandehskhali police station, strengthening intelligence-gathering mechanisms and establishing support services for victims of crime, including counselling, legal aid and rehabilitation, are among recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has made to President Droupadi Murmu in a report submitted on Tuesday. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma met Murmu on Tuesday and submitted the report based on the feedback received by her as well as by a fact-finding team of the commission that was sent to Sandeshkhali last month. The report detailed the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against women in Basirhat police district of West Bengal, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office. TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates have been accused of confining women unlawfully and subjecting them to rape, molestation and physical abuse, the report said.

‘Modi has no right to lecture on women safety’

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of double standards, the TMC on Wednesday said he has no right to lecture on women’s security as BJP leaders were charged with sexually harassing female wrestlers. Senior TMC leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien also claimed that 51 cases of crimes are being registered against women in the country every hour and asked the PM what he has done to improve the situation. “Today, PM Narendra Modi lectured on Nari Shakti. Three questions to you, Sir - Why are there 51 cases of crimes against women every hour? Why does BJP have 13 per cent women in Lok Sabha, why only 14 per cent women in 195 candidate list?” O’Brien said in a post on his X handle.

