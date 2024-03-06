West Bengal: Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PM's rally stopped over 'security protocol'

Breaking News
West Bengal Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PMs rally stopped over security protocol
Updated on: 06 March,2024 12:34 PM IST  |  Kolkatta
PTI |

A few buses in which women of Sandeshkhali were travelling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday were allegedly stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol"

Pic: PTI File

A few buses in which women of Sandeshkhali were travelling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday were allegedly stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol".


PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located.


The state BJP made arrangements for buses to take the women of Sandeshkhali, who were allegedly tortured by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, to the rally venue, around 80 km away.


"The buses were first stopped at the Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, and then again at Airport Gate 1 on the way to Barasat, citing security protocol. The police are trying to stop us from going to the PM's rally," a BJP leader on one of the buses alleged.

Police, however, said that traffic movement on the stretch was restricted due to "security protocol" as the PM will travel by that road to Barasat.

"The traffic movement on the entire stretch has been restricted due to security reasons," a police officer said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier said that if the women of Sandeshkhali want, the BJP will facilitate a meeting between them and the PM. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

