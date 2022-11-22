Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru

The 21-year-old student pursuing law at the university was booked recently on charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act

Representative image

A case has been registered against a student of a private university in Bengaluru for allegedly peeping into the girls' toilet and recording a video of them, police said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student pursuing law at the university was booked recently on charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act.

The accused student was caught in the past peeping into the toilet and was let off with a warning after he submitted an apology letter from him.

The student did not mend his ways and again repeated his act two days later. This time the mana

