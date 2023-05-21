The findings will help the authorities concerned to take suitable actions to reduce pollution, the official said.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Study to trace air pollution sources in urban areas near Patna x 00:00

A real-time source apportionment (RTSA) study, which will help identify the sources of air pollution, has begun for the extended urban areas of Patna, a top official said. The findings will help the authorities concerned to take suitable actions to reduce pollution, the official said.

RTSA studies help identify factors responsible for an increase in air pollution at any spot, such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

The study, initiated by Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), will be completed by September 2024.

Also Read: B’luru streets filled with new CM’s posters

“It is a crucial study that will find out the level of toxicity in the air. Apart from conducting emission inventory, carrying capacity and source apportionment of particulate matter pollution, experts will also collect data on the contribution of river bed material [soil] and source of road dust,” says Devendra Kumar Shukla, Chairman of the BSPCB.

2024

The year by which the study is said to be completed

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever