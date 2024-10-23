Supporters of former MLA Rajendra Singh demand he be nominated as the BJP candidate for the Budhni bypoll, replacing Ramakant Bhargava. They warn of voting for NOTA if their demand is ignored.

Supporters of former MLA Rajendra Singh are rallying to have him nominated as the BJP candidate for the upcoming Budhni bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, warning that if their demands are ignored, they will opt for the NOTA (None of the Above) option. This comes after the BJP recently announced Ramakant Bhargava as their candidate for the by-election, which is set to take place on November 13.



On Tuesday, videos emerged of Rajendra Singh's supporters gathering in Bherunda, a town within the Budhni constituency, expressing their displeasure with Bhargava's candidacy and calling for Singh to be nominated instead. According to PTI, Singh, a former MLA, represented the Budhni seat in Sehore district after being elected in 2003. However, he resigned in 2005 to allow then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to enter the state assembly. Chouhan, now the Union Agriculture Minister, had held the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat at the time and went on to represent Budhni for five consecutive terms from 2006 onwards, following his appointment as Chief Minister.



The Budhni bypoll was triggered by Chouhan’s resignation from the assembly after he won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat. Bhargava, a close associate of Chouhan within BJP circles, has been chosen by the party to contest the seat. A resident of Shahganj in the Budhni assembly segment, Bhargava previously represented the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat from 2019 to 2024. His nomination, however, has not been well received by some BJP members who are demanding Singh’s return as the party’s candidate.



During the meeting in Bherunda, Singh’s supporters made it clear that they would vote for the NOTA option if Bhargava’s candidacy was not withdrawn. Former minister Rampal Singh attended the gathering, where supporters openly voiced their demand in front of him. Although Rampal Singh asked for a private discussion, the crowd continued to express their preference for Rajendra Singh as the candidate for Budhni, as per PTI reports.



Speaking to the media later, Rampal Singh said he would convey the concerns of party workers to senior leaders. Meanwhile, Rajendra Singh maintained that he had attended the meeting at the request of party workers to calm the situation. He reiterated his commitment to the party, stating, “I am a loyal party worker. At 70 years old, I have no intention of tarnishing my image. I will contest the election only if the party decides to change the candidate and asks me to run. I will follow the party's directives.”



The opposition Congress has fielded former minister Rajkumar Patel to contest against Bhargava in the Budhni bypoll. This upcoming election will be closely watched, particularly with the added pressure from within BJP ranks for a change in the party's candidate, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)