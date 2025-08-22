A special three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath said the funds would be used to develop infrastructure and facilities for strays under the supervision of the municipal bodies concerned

Multiple NGOs and animal lovers had approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on certain directions issued on August 11. File pic

Dog lovers, NGOs to deposit money for moving court; amount to be used for infrastructure, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday directed dog lovers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) challenging the permanent relocation of stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR) to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh within a week, respectively, for being heard in the matter, reported PTI.

“Each individual dog lover and each NGO that have approached this court shall deposit a sum of Rs 25,000 and Rs two lakh respectively with the registry of this court within a period of seven days, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear in the matter any further,” said the bench, which also included Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria.

Multiple NGOs and animal lovers had approached the apex court seeking a stay on certain directions issued on August 11 by a two-judge bench regarding the relocation of strays.

On Friday, the bench delivered its order in a suo motu case it had initiated on July 28, following media reports of stray dog bites, especially incidents involving children in the national capital.

The bench stated that animal lovers wishing to adopt strays may apply to their respective municipal authorities, reported PTI. Once a dog is identified and tagged, it will be handed over for adoption.

“It shall be the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the adopted stray dogs do not return to the streets,” the court said.

The court also modified its earlier direction from August 11 that prohibited the release of stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR. It clarified that captured strays should be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into the same area.

However, it maintained that municipal bodies must continue rounding up stray dogs from all areas of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram, as per the earlier directive, reported PTI.

The direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from shelters will remain suspended for now, the court added.

The August 11 order had sparked widespread protests across the country from animal welfare groups and dog lovers.

(With PTI inputs)