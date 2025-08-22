Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Dog lovers NGOs to deposit money for moving court amount to be used for infrastructure says SC

Dog lovers, NGOs to deposit money for moving court; amount to be used for infrastructure, says SC

Updated on: 22 August,2025 03:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A special three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath said the funds would be used to develop infrastructure and facilities for strays under the supervision of the municipal bodies concerned

Dog lovers, NGOs to deposit money for moving court; amount to be used for infrastructure, says SC

Multiple NGOs and animal lovers had approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on certain directions issued on August 11. File pic

Listen to this article
Dog lovers, NGOs to deposit money for moving court; amount to be used for infrastructure, says SC
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Friday directed dog lovers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) challenging the permanent relocation of stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR) to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh within a week, respectively, for being heard in the matter, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed dog lovers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) challenging the permanent relocation of stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR) to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh within a week, respectively, for being heard in the matter, reported PTI.

A special three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath said the funds would be used to develop infrastructure and facilities for strays under the supervision of the municipal bodies concerned.



“Each individual dog lover and each NGO that have approached this court shall deposit a sum of Rs 25,000 and Rs two lakh respectively with the registry of this court within a period of seven days, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear in the matter any further,” said the bench, which also included Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria.


Multiple NGOs and animal lovers had approached the apex court seeking a stay on certain directions issued on August 11 by a two-judge bench regarding the relocation of strays.

On Friday, the bench delivered its order in a suo motu case it had initiated on July 28, following media reports of stray dog bites, especially incidents involving children in the national capital.

The bench stated that animal lovers wishing to adopt strays may apply to their respective municipal authorities, reported PTI. Once a dog is identified and tagged, it will be handed over for adoption.

“It shall be the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the adopted stray dogs do not return to the streets,” the court said.

The court also modified its earlier direction from August 11 that prohibited the release of stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR. It clarified that captured strays should be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into the same area.
However, it maintained that municipal bodies must continue rounding up stray dogs from all areas of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram, as per the earlier directive, reported PTI.

The direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from shelters will remain suspended for now, the court added.

The August 11 order had sparked widespread protests across the country from animal welfare groups and dog lovers.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

supreme court india India news national news news delhi

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK