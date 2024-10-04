Breaking News
Supreme Court grills LG over rushed MCD polls

Updated on: 05 October,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

“We will view it seriously if you hold an election for the MCD Standing Committee chairman,” the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Jain, appearing for the LG’s office

Supreme Court grills LG over rushed MCD polls

LG V K Saxena. File pic/X

The Supreme Court questioned the “tearing hurry” on the part of the lieutenant governor’s office to exercise executive powers for holding the election for the sixth member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Standing Committee.


A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan asked the LG’s office to not hold elections for the post of chairman of the Standing Committee till it hears the plea of Mayor Shelly Oberoi against the September 27 Standing Committee polls.


“We will view it seriously if you hold an election for the MCD Standing Committee chairman,” the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Jain, appearing for the LG’s office.


It said that initially it was not inclined to entertain this petition but had to issue notice because of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s decision to exercise his powers under Section 487 of the Delhi Municipal Act.

