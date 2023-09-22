Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a scientific survey in Mathura's Krishna Janam Bhoomi.

Supreme Court/ File pic

Listen to this article Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking scientific survey at Krishna Janam Bhoomi in Mathura x 00:00

Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a scientific survey in Mathura's Krishna Janam Bhoomi. The Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust had filed a plea in the top court seeking a stay on the Allahabad High Court order disallowing their request for a scientific survey of the dispute premises.

The Trust, which is fighting to reclaim Mathura Shri Krishna Janambhoomi temple, claimed that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built illegally over a temple property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea which was filed through advocate Himanshu Shekhar Tripathi sought an interim stay on the High Court order dated July 10, 2023 upholding the order of a trial court dismissed the Trust's application for a scientific survey. Appealing against the order, the Trust said that the alleged masjid Eidgah was constructed after demolishing Hindu temples and such construction "cannot be a mosque."

This is breaking news, more details awaited