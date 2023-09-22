Breaking News
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking scientific survey at Krishna Janam Bhoomi in Mathura

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking scientific survey at Krishna Janam Bhoomi in Mathura

Updated on: 22 September,2023 01:30 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a scientific survey in Mathura's Krishna Janam Bhoomi.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking scientific survey at Krishna Janam Bhoomi in Mathura

Supreme Court/ File pic

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking scientific survey at Krishna Janam Bhoomi in Mathura
Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a scientific survey in Mathura's Krishna Janam Bhoomi. The Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust had filed a plea in the top court seeking a stay on the Allahabad High Court order disallowing their request for a scientific survey of the dispute premises. 


The Trust, which is fighting to reclaim Mathura Shri Krishna Janambhoomi temple, claimed that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built illegally over a temple property. 


The plea which was filed through advocate Himanshu Shekhar Tripathi sought an interim stay on the High Court order dated July 10, 2023 upholding the order of a trial court dismissed the Trust's application for a scientific survey. Appealing against the order, the Trust said that the alleged masjid Eidgah was constructed after demolishing Hindu temples and such construction "cannot be a mosque." 


This is breaking news, more details awaited

 

india India news supreme court national news mathura

