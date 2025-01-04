Supriya Sule highlighted the absence of communication with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, questioning his involvement in ongoing government initiatives

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Listen to this article Supriya Sule criticises Maharashtra govt's lack of coordination, clarity ahead of Union Budget x 00:00

In a sharp critique of the Mahayuti government's functioning, NCP (SC) MP Supriya Sule raised concerns over the lack of clarity and coordination within the Maharashtra government, particularly regarding the roles and responsibilities of key leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supriya Sule highlighted the absence of communication with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, questioning his involvement in ongoing government initiatives.

"I did not see any statement from him (Ajit Pawar) in the last 15 days. I have no knowledge of what is going on in his department," Sule said during a public interaction in Pune. She went on to express concerns about the overall governance, stating, "I see the Chief Minister daily on TV, and yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also seen announcing some schemes. There is no clarity in the government about who is doing what, who is working, and who is not working."

Pune, Maharashtra | NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says "I did not see any statement from him (Ajit Pawar) since last 15 days. I have no knowledge of what is going on in his department. I see the Chief Minister daily on TV and yesterday DCM Eknath Shinde was also seen announcing some… pic.twitter.com/nGYYI5USFU — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

Sule emphasised the lack of coordination in the state administration, stating that the two individuals who appear to be actively engaged are Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. "I can only see two people working, one is Devendra Fadnavis, and the other is Eknath Shinde," she said, questioning the efficacy of the current government structure.

Further, Sule pointed out the absence of communication between the state government and elected representatives, which is crucial ahead of the Union Budget. "We are elected as MPs to represent Maharashtra, and usually, before the Union Budget, the Chief Minister calls all MPs and discusses the points we should present to secure maximum benefits for the state," Sule added. However, according to her, this practice has not been followed in the current government, raising doubts about the state's preparedness for the upcoming budget session.

Her comments come at a time when political uncertainty continues to swirl around Maharashtra’s leadership, with multiple factions and leaders vying for influence and clarity on their roles. With the budget season approaching, Sule’s criticism serves as a stark reminder of the growing concerns over governance in the state.