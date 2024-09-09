Surat, Sep 9 (PTI) The civic authorities in Gujarat's Surat city carried out an anti-encroachment drive involving a bulldozer in Saiyedpura on Monday, hours after the locality witnessed rioting after some minors threw stones at a Ganesh pandal.

Police deployment in Surat following clash in Saiyedpura/ PTI

Listen to this article Surat civic authorities carry out anti-encroachment drive in Saiyedpura after clashes x 00:00

On Monday, civic authorities in Surat's Saiyedpura district initiated an anti-encroachment sweep, removing illegal buildings and street vendor handcarts with a bulldozer. This drive happened barely hours after some juveniles pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal, causing riots in the vicinity, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, officials from the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were quick to emphasise that the drive was unrelated to the violence that erupted on Sunday night, claiming that the operation had been planned weeks in advance.

The rioting started when a mob of 200-300 people encircled a police station to protest the arrest of six minors suspected of throwing stones at the pandal. Stones were thrown at the police, injuring several officers. Heavy police deployment ensued, resulting in the arrest of 28 people and the imprisonment of six kids on charges of riot and attempted murder.

Surat Deputy Mayor Narendra Patil said that the anti-encroachment activity had been planned two weeks prior and was unaffected by the protests. "The decision to remove encroachments was made in a meeting 15 days ago. Saiyedpura is worst affected by illegal encroachment, and all four local corporators requested action. They had pointed out that people had no space to walk in the locality due to encroachment," Patil told PTI.

The region, which has a large Muslim population, has been particularly impacted by unlawful encroachments that obstruct pedestrian walkways.

Patil revealed that the decision to clear encroachments was made in a meeting 15 days ago, following several complaints from homeowners and corporators. He stated that similar measures would be used in other locations where encroachment is still an issue.

Anil Patel, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), endorsed the initiative, emphasising that the government must also take strict action against those responsible for the riots. He stressed the importance of zero tolerance for violence, particularly when it occurs without provocation.

An idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged when several kids allegedly threw stones at a pandal during the Ganpati holiday in Gujarat's Surat city, resulting in rioting that injured some people, including policemen, authorities said on Monday.

Six minors held for pelting stones at Ganesh pandal in Surat

A clash broke out in the Saiyedpura neighbourhood of Surat on Sunday night after six minors were detained for pelting stones at a Ganesh pandal passing through the area. Following that a mob of 200-300 people gathered at Lalgate police station to oppose the action against juveniles from their community.

Stones were thrown from both sides, injuring some people, including police officers, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut told reporters. A group of people also set fire to two vehicles and damaged two more parked in the area, he said.

With PTI inputs