Suspension of four faculty members at South Asian University ‘completely undemocratic’: CPI

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has raised concerns over the suspension of four faculty members at the South Asian University, describing the action as "completely undemocratic" and a violation of rules and norms

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has raised concerns over the suspension of four faculty members at the South Asian University, describing the action as "completely undemocratic" and a violation of rules and norms. The faculty members were suspended in mid-June following allegations of misconduct and violation of the university's code of conduct during student protests in 2022 against the reduction of monthly stipends for Master's students.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Viswam expressed his dismay at the suspension, stating that it disregarded proper procedure and damaged the reputation of the university, which was established with the aim of fostering integration among neighboring SAARC countries.

According to Viswam, the faculty members were attempting to mediate between the protesting students and the university administration, acting in the best interest of education at the institution. He argued that the administration's interpretation of their concerns as "incitement" was a deliberate misinterpretation and that their expression of concern was well within the boundaries of democratic discourse.

Viswam emphasized that such intolerance for constructive criticism is unbecoming of a university, particularly one intended to promote dialogue and reduce divisions among neighboring countries.

The CPI MP previously wrote to the minister regarding the treatment of South Asian University students in the past. He urged the minister to intervene and requested the revocation of the suspension, urging efforts through SAARC to address the various concerns facing the university.

The South Asian University, as a host institution, is being criticized for its conduct at a time when India is hosting the G20 summit. The university administration issued office orders placing the four faculty members under immediate suspension on June 16, citing allegations of misconduct and code of conduct violations that require investigation.

The situation highlights ongoing debates regarding academic freedom, democratic principles, and the handling of internal disputes within educational institutions. (PTI)