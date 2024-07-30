Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Swati Maliwal assault case Court takes cognisance of charge sheet filed against Kejriwal aide

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet filed against Kejriwal aide

Updated on: 30 July,2024 06:35 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal took cognisance of the final report and posted the matter for scrutiny of documents on August 24

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet filed against Kejriwal aide

Bhibav Kumar was arrested in Swati Maliwal assault case on May 18. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Swati Maliwal assault case: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet filed against Kejriwal aide
x
00:00

A court on Tuesday took cognisance of the 500-odd page charge sheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal.


Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal took cognisance of the final report and posted the matter for scrutiny of documents on August 24.



The court also directed that a copy of the charge sheet be supplied to Kumar, who is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 here at the chief minister's official residence.


The city police had filed the charge sheet on July 16.

The prosecution had earlier informed the court that the charge sheet runs into around 500 pages and it also has the statements of about 50 witnesses.

It had said the final report has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures or object intending to the do the same).

The charge sheet also has annexed as evidence the digital video recorder (DVR) and network video recorder (NVR) from the official residence of Kejriwal along with Kumar's mobile phone and sim card, court sources had said.

After the FIR was registered on May 16 at the Civil Lines Police Station, Kumar was arrested on May 18. The same day, he was sent to police custody for five days by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days of judicial custody, following which he was again remanded to police custody for three days.

A team led by a female additional DCP-level officer is investigating the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi Swati Maliwal india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK