Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region

Taiwan military soldiers fire the 155-inch howitzers during a live fire anti landing drill in the Pingtung county, Taiwan Tuesday. Pic/AFP

In its first reaction on the Taiwan crisis, India on Friday said it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region.

India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

China launched major military drills around Taiwan as part of its response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.

Also Read: Nitish defends 'Z-plus' security for Tejashwi, backs 10-lakh jobs promise

"Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.