Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old woman killed by jilted lover near Chennai, accused held

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her childhood friend in Chengalpattu district, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, the police said

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her childhood friend in Chengalpattu district, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, the police said on Monday, the ANI reported.

The deceased has been identified as Nandhini (24), a native of Madurai, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of December 23, around 7:30 pm, a girl was found struggling for her life in a burnt state with chains tied to two legs and blade injuries on her hand, legs and neck, according to the ANI.

The police said that the accused was identified as Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheswari, a transgender person who was in a relationship with the deceased.

The accused, Vetrimaran, further mentioned that they were having problems in the relationship and hence this action was taken by the accused, the police said.

"The accused has said both are from Madurai and they are working at Chennai Thoraipakkam for a software company. The accused also mentioned they were both in a relationship and Nandhini has stopped talking with the accused for the past few days. Getting suspicious of her because she talks with others, the accused killed Nandhini before her birthday," the press release said, as per the ANI.

The police said that the accused called the deceased victim on the pretext of giving her a birthday surprise.

According to Tambaram Police officials, "Nandhini was called by Vetrimaran before her birthday date, which is December 23, saying he had a surprise for her. Believing him, Nandhini went to Ponmar Vedhagiri Nagar, where she was killed. Nandhini's legs and hands were tied with chains and a blade was used to injure her leg, hands and neck. Then she was burned alive," as per the PTI.

The deceased was rescued by the local residents and sent to Chrompet Government Hospital later, she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile in an another incident, a man was beaten to death by four-five people on the suspicion of cable theft in the Churu district of Rajasthan, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The news agency reported, the incident occurred on Sunday when the accused, who were working for a contractor engaged by the electricity department for ensuring high tension line safety at Suratgarh to Babai, caught two men from a farm over the suspected theft.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

