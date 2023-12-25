Rajasthan: Bus exiting Ajmer parking lot runs over people; 3 dead, as many injured

Three people died and as many were injured on Monday after being run over by a bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district

Three people died and as many were injured on Monday after being run over by a bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred in Rajgarh town under the Nasirabad police station area when the bus was exiting a parking lot near the Bhairu Baba fair.

Local Station House Office Roshan Lal said the accident was probably caused by a brake failure.

Police said two people died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries during treatment at the JLN Hospital in Ajmer, the news agency reported on Monday.

A police head constable is also among those injured, they said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three people were killed and another injured in an accident between two vehicles due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday morning, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, four friends from Gujarat who were returning in a car after visiting the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan collided with another vehicle due to dense fog on Monday morning, as per the PTI.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, they said.

All four youths got trapped in the car, the police said.

The police said that the three of them died on the spot while one was seriously injured in the accident.

The accident took place on National Highway-68 near the Dhorimanna toll plaza in Barmer district, police said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage around the incident site to trace the unknown vehicle.

Kesharam, the head constable of Dhorimanna police station, said that the deceased were identified as Vishnu (50), Jitin (48) and Jignesh Kumar (50).

The local people took the four youths to Dhorimanna Hospital where the doctor declared three of them dead, said Kesharam and added that all three were residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary, police said, adding the post-mortem will be done after arrival of the family members, according to the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

