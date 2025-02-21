The row erupted after the BJP State President, while speaking in a public meeting at Karur, criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin over DMK's criticism of Prime Minister Modi

The war of words between Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Bharatiya Janata Party state chief K Annamalai intensified with the former challenging the latter to come to Anna Salai, in Chennai.

For the past few days, DMK and BJP leaders have been at war over releasing state funds and the implementation of the three-language policy. BJP State President Annamalai supported the three-language policy and targeted the DMK-led state government for politicising the issue.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that PM Modi would face 'Go Back Modi' slogans from the people of Tamil Nadu if the "rights" of the states were 'suppressed'.

Annamalai said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin said 'go back Modi', now they are saying 'get out Modi'. I am saying to Udhayanidhi Stalin, if you have real guts you say "Get Out Modi" from your mouth. Let's see whether you can say it towards our world leader. You are saying Get Out, Modi? I am coming to your house and will paste posters. I will speak in your language. You don't know how to respect world leaders. You are a child. You saw the Sun face to face. You always see the sun when it is on top. You are speaking towards the leader who wakes up by 3:30 am, does Yoga and rules this nation."

Responding to this, Tamil Nadu DyCM Stalin accused Annamalai of diverting the real issue, and challenged him to come to Anna Salai.

"This shows their (Annamalai) standards. No surprise in this. They (Annamalai) are trying to divert the issue. When Modi came in 2018 to Tamil Nadu, he returned by breaking walls and all without being able to face the Tamil Nadu people. Everywhere, black flags and black balloons fled with Go Back Modi. So, don't divert the issue," he said.

"Please ask him (Annamalai) to come. I will be in the house only. Already, he said he would do something in Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters). Please ask him (Annamalai) to come. Firstly, if he has guts, please ask him to come to Anna Salai. I never used his name. I always avoid that. This is not an issue between BJP State President and Udhayanidhi. Funds for Tamil Nadu should be asked and we should get that. If possible, please ask him to do something which is useful for Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi Stalin added.

Following this, BJP State President Annamalai countered Stalin and said that there is no connection between 'standard' and Udhayanidhi Stalin; it is like the North and South Poles.

"If there is a politician without a standard, that is Udhayanidhi Stalin. He is managing with Grandfather and father names. Give respect and take respect. Let DMK fix the date and time where in Anna Salai I should come. I will come alone. You (DMK) full cadres and with full police, you try to stop me. If you can stop me. DyCM says Get Out Modi on Stage, and now on social media, they are posting that. Tomorrow by 6 am, I will post 'Get Out Stalin'. I am challenging," Annamalai said.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, the tussle between DMK and BJP is getting fierce with debate over the language policy and allocating funds to Tamil Nadu.

