Tamil Nadu: One fisherman suspected dead as boat capsizes after collision with Lankan navy vessel

A fisherman from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram died and another went missing when their boat capsized mid-sea when a Sri Lankan Navy ship collided with it, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Two other fishermen from the capsized boat who sustained injuries have been detained by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Taking up the issue with the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to ensure consular access, adequate medical care, and support to the injured, as well as to bring them back to Tamil Nadu at the earliest.

Also, he requested the Centre to expedite the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased fisherman Malaisamy, 59, to India.

The mechanised fishing boat capsized when the Sri Lankan Navy attempted to arrest the men onboard for "illegal fishing", a senior fisheries official said. The four fishermen from Rameswaram who were on the boat fell into the sea when it was hit.

"We are gathering the particulars of the incident at sea and will submit a detailed report to the state government," the senior fisheries official said.

Chief Minister M K Stain expressed shock and grief on hearing the news of the tragic death of Malaisamy and announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for his family.

"My deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. I have ordered to provide Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the kin of Malaisamy who drowned," the CM said in a statement here.

He pointed out that despite repeated requests -- both in person and through letters -- urging the union government to take appropriate action, the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities has continued unabated.

"Many precious lives would not have been lost if suitable measures had been taken at the embassy level," Stalin said.

Later, in a letter addressed to Jaishankar, Stalin sought "prompt diplomatic action for consular access, adequate medical care and support for the repatriation of fishermen in the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities."

"I am writing this letter to express my deep concern and anguish regarding the tragic incident that occurred on July 31 involving a Sri Lankan Navy boat and an Indian fishing boat," he said.

The loss of life of Indian fishermen in such circumstances is both "heartbreaking and unacceptable," and has left the fishing community "devastated," he said in the letter.

The frequent intimidations by the Sri Lankan Navy have created a sense of fear and anger among the fishing community and the latest incident is clearly aimed at keeping the Tamil Nadu fishermen away from their traditional fishing waters of Palk Bay, he alleged.

He hoped that the matter would be given the "top priority that it deserved" and that prompt diplomatic action would be initiated.

