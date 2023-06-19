Tamil Nadu: Two killed, 70 injured in collision between two private buses in Cuddalore district

Tamil Nadu bus accident: Two persons were killed in a head-on collision involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, police officials said

At least two people died and more than 70 others were injured after two private buses collided with each other in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, police officials told news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Around 70 people injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district. The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TX9H5pA1AF — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident at Melpattampakkam in Panruti. Immediately after the mishap, members of the public and police rushed to the spot and helped rush the injured to hospital, reported PTI.

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital, the officials police told ANI.

Police said the exact cause of the accident was being probed. Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle as a result of which it collided into a bus coming in the opposite direction, police added.

Senior district revenue and police officials rushed to Melpattampakkam to help the injured.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident, two persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police told PTI on Monday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday near Sikroda bridge between Joura and Kailaras towns when the bus was going to Sabalgarh from Morena, an official told PTI.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat told PTI.

Two passengers died on the spot, he said.

More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kailaras, he said.

Two of the seriously injured passengers were shifted to Morena for further treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile, at least 26 people were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a bridge near Gharghoda Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday morning.

According to officials, the incident took place after the bus driver allegedly lost control and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge.

"The incident took place near Gharghoda in Raigarh district on Monday morning," Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Deepak Mishra told ANI.

He said, "A total of 26 people were injured in the accident. Two of them are critically injured and have been sent to Raigarh medical college."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)