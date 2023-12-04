Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Telangana 2 Indian Air Force pilots killed as aircraft crashes in Medak

Telangana: 2 Indian Air Force pilots killed as aircraft crashes in Medak

Updated on: 04 December,2023 11:36 AM IST  |  Medak
ANI |

Two Indian Air Force pilots died when their Pilatus trainer plane crashed in Telangana's Medak district.

The training aircraft from Dundigul airport crashed in Medak/ Screengrab

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed in action when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed at Toopran town in Telangana's Medak district on Monday morning, IAF officials said.


According to officials, the crash took place at around 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet.


SP, Medak, Rohini said that the aircraft crashed near Toopran.


"It's a Training Aircraft from Dundigul airport. There were two people inside the aircraft, one trainer and a trainee. The airport staff and clue team are on the spot. The fire fighters doused the fire," SP Rohini said.

"They are trying to find out if there are any survivors. They are combing the area to find if there are body remains. Further details awaited," the SP added.

The reason for the accident is yet to be known.

telangana hyderabad India news national news indian air force

