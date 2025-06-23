Telangana's government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is actively helping its citizens return from the Middle East crisis. As part of this effort, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi recently helped six students – four from Iran and two from Israel – safely transit after arriving late last night

Indian Nationals are welcomed back after navigating challenges in the Middle East. File Pic.

Following the directives of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Government of Telangana continues to actively monitor the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and is extending all necessary support to its citizens returning from the affected regions, reported news agency ANI.

In a coordinated effort, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi facilitated the safe transit of six Telangana students who arrived yesterday at midnight – four from Iran and two from Israel.

All six students had pre-booked their onward flights to Hyderabad and were safely seen off by Telangana Bhavan staff at 5:30 AM. Officials ensured their comfort and well-being during their stay in Delhi and assisted them until they boarded their flights.

Furthermore, seven more Telangana citizens are expected to arrive in New Delhi tonight. These individuals have successfully crossed over from Israel to Amman, Jordan, and are scheduled to reach India shortly. Arrangements are being made to receive and support them at the airport and at Telangana Bhavan.

Meanwhile, several other Telangana residents stranded in Israel are experiencing delays due to the temporary closure of Israeli airspace. Despite these disruptions, the Government of Telangana remains fully committed to assisting all affected citizens and is in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies, and relevant authorities, reported ANI.

However the Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that every Telangana resident arriving from the region receives timely assistance, appropriate accommodation, and onward travel support.

Citizens are advised to stay in touch with official channels and avoid relying on unverified information. The Government of Telangana stands firmly with its people during this challenging time and will continue its efforts to ensure their safety and swift return.

Earlier, on 21st June, chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' resonated through Delhi Airport late at night as a flight carrying 290 Indian nationals, evacuated from Iran under 'Operation Sindhu', touched down.

According to ANI, among those evacuated was Tazkiya Fatima, a resident of Noida, who recounted the tense situation in Iran and praised the coordination between Indian authorities. "There is a situation of war over there. We were not sure how we would make it out of there, but the Government of India made the whole process very smooth. I am very thankful to the Indian government. I am a resident of Noida," she stated.

(With inputs from ANI)