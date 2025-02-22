Breaking News
Updated on: 22 February,2025 06:29 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

No one has been arrested in connection with the recovery so far, the officials said

A terrorist hideout was busted in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, leading to the seizure of arms and ammunition, officials said.


The hideout was unearthed by a special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Simbli-Shajroo forest near Chakrass in the Mahore area of the district, the officials said.


The search of the hideout led to the recovery of four under barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs), one full and three empty magazines of AK assault rifle, 268 rounds of assorted ammunition and four packets of detonators, they said.


No one has been arrested in connection with the recovery so far, the officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

