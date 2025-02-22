No one has been arrested in connection with the recovery so far, the officials said

A terrorist hideout was busted in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, leading to the seizure of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed by a special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Simbli-Shajroo forest near Chakrass in the Mahore area of the district, the officials said.

The search of the hideout led to the recovery of four under barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs), one full and three empty magazines of AK assault rifle, 268 rounds of assorted ammunition and four packets of detonators, they said.

