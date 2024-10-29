Terrorist killed after attack on army convoy in Akhnoor

The terrorists were later located inside a basement.

Army personnel keep vigil after terrorists fired at an ambulance in J&K’s Akhnoor. Pic/PTI

One terrorist was killed on Monday as special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of recently infiltrated ultras who attacked an army convoy in a village in the Akhnoor sector near here, officials said. "The body of one terrorist along with a weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress," the Army's Jammu-based White knight Corps said in an update on the ongoing operation.

The action came after the terrorists, believed to be three in number, opened fire on an army convoy—a forces’ ambulance part of it suffering the maximum damage—around 6: 30 am, the officials said. They fled towards the nearby forest area in the face of retaliation by the troops.

The terrorists were later located inside a basement. The Army's special forces and the National Security Guards (NSG) were mobilised, leading to deafening explosions and intense gunfire around 2.45 pm, the officials said, adding a helicopter was also seen hovering for surveillance.

