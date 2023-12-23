Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent the invitations to them

Ram Temple in Ayodhya. File Pic

Listen to this article Thankful: Congress on Ram temple ceremony invites x 00:00

Congress on Thursday did not divulge its stand on whether top party leaders would attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, even as it said it was thankful for the invitations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent the invitations to them. Asked whether the party leaders would attend the ceremony, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal told a press conference, “You will know about the party’s stand. You will know on January 22 about the participation.”

“They have invited us, we are very much thankful to them for inviting us, let us (see),” he said. The invitations were sent individually to Kharge, Gandhi and Chowdhury, the sources said.

Jan 22

Day consecration ceremony will be held

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever