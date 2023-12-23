Thankful: Congress on Ram temple ceremony invites

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies



Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent the invitations to them

Ram Temple in Ayodhya. File Pic

Congress on Thursday did not divulge its stand on whether top party leaders would attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, even as it said it was thankful for the invitations.


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.


Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent the invitations to them. Asked whether the party leaders would attend the ceremony, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal told a press conference, “You will know about the party’s stand. You will know on January 22 about the participation.”


“They have invited us, we are very much thankful to them for inviting us, let us (see),” he said. The invitations were sent individually to Kharge, Gandhi and Chowdhury, the sources said.

