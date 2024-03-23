Those in power don't care about farmers, income didn't double: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that people in power do not care about the farmers in the country and the Centre has failed to keep its promise of doubling their income by 2024

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

People in power do not care about the farmers in the country, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, claiming that the Centre has failed to keep its promise of doubling their income by 2024, reported the PTI.

Sharad Pawar was addressing a farmers' rally at Indapur in Maharashtra's Pune district in the presence of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders like Sanjay Raut, Balasaheb Thorat and Supriya Sule, according to the PTI.

MVA comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

"The situation now is different in the country. The upcoming (Lok Sabha elections 2024) polls are very important. The prime minister had once assured that farmers' income would be doubled by 2024, but that has not happened," said Sharad Pawar, as per the PTI.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which elects 48 MPs, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

The 83-year-old NCP leader said that the country's farmers have demanded relief over onions. "But those in power do not care about the farmers," he said at the rally in Indapur, which is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, the news agency reported.

Sharad Pawar's daughter and three-term MP Supriya Sule will be contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra.

The former Union agriculture minister said Sena (UBT) leader Raut was put behind bars after he spoke against the government, referring to the Rajya Sabha MP's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case in 2022.

"Despite his hard work, Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail. In the last Delhi elections, the BJP won only 2 per cent of the seats and the rest was in favour of Kejriwal (AAP)," he said, the PTI reported.

The ED on Thursday arrested Kerjiwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. On Friday, he was remanded in ED's custody for six days.

At the rally, Sanjay Raut also targeted the BJP-led Centre and state government.

"We don't want your 'Acche Din'. Give us the days we had before 2014. There's no impact on us after Ajit Pawar joined their alliance. Our party has grown stronger after Eknath Shinde left us. Maharashtra didn't witness the difference after those who left us," he said, according to the PTI.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split last year after Ajit Pawar and several MLAs loyal to him broke away to join the Maharashtra government. In 2022, Shinde had triggered a similar upheaval in the original Shiv Sena to become the chief minister with BJP's help.

"Do not threaten us. We are not going to be afraid of anything. We will see a change in the government in the country in the next four months. Once our government is formed, no one will be left in your party," he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

