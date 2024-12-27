According to police, the family alleged that the accused, aged six to seven, sexually assaulted the three-year-old when she was alone at an aanganwadi on Thursday evening

Three boys, aged six to seven years, were among those booked on Friday for raping a third-year-old girl in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to news agency PTI, the crime took place in a village at the Kalwari Police Station jurisdiction in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The police said that the first information report (FIR) was filed after the girl's mother approached the police.

Harraiya Police Circle Officer Sanjay Singh said eight people were booked on Friday under sections 70 (2) (gang rape of a minor), 191 (2) (forcible violence), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 152 (intentionally endangering unity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, PTI reported.

"The accused in the case include three minors, three women and two men," said Singh, adding that the survivor has been sent for medical examination and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the medical report.

According to the police, the family alleged that three boys sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone at an aanganwadi on Thursday evening.

Hearing her cries, some other children gathered at the spot, prompting the boys to flee, the police said.

According to the FIR, when the girl's mother went approached the parents of the boys to complain about the incident, she was beaten up. The mother then called up 112 and informed the police about the incident.

55-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting child in Faridabad

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child who was living in the same building as him in Faridabad, police said on Friday.

The crime was committed when the eight-year-old girl's parents were out at work on Thursday evening, news agency PTI reported, quoting the Faridabad Police.

The child and her family live on the ground floor of the building, while the accused resides on the second floor as tenants.

According to the police, the girl's uncle visited her house on Thursday. After he called her several times, the girl came down from the second floor of the building where the accused, identified as Uday, lived, PTI reported.

The girl then described the sexual assault, following which her parents approached the police, the cops said.

A police team went to the girl's house and gave her counselling, after which a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, PTI reported.

Later in the night, police arrested the accused. A senior officer said the police are interrogating him.

(With PTI inputs)