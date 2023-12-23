Three civilians "held for questioning by army" found dead in Poonch; protests erupt as admin offers compensation

In response to the killing of three civilians in Poonch, allegedly detained by security forces after a deadly attack in the region that left five army soldiers dead, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders staged a protest at the party headquarters in Srinagar

In response to the killing of three civilians in Poonch, allegedly detained by security forces after a deadly attack in the region that left five army soldiers dead, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders staged a protest at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti, held a press conference in Srinagar, questioning the role of the Indian Army in the civilians' deaths.

A disturbing video circulated on social media, showing individuals in Indian Army attire kicking and smearing red chili powder on the bodies of the three civilians. Mufti highlighted reports from Topa Peer village in Poonch, suggesting that the Army had detained 15 people for interrogation. Three individuals, Safir Hussain, Shaukhat Hussain, and Mohammed Shabeer, were reportedly found dead, with the remaining 12 receiving medical treatment in various hospitals.

Expressing concern about the situation in Kashmir, Mufti questioned the security conditions for civilians and urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to announce compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured. Emphasizing the need for a thorough inquiry, Mufti called attention to the challenges faced by the people in the region.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three civilians who were rounded up for questioning by the army and later found dead in Poonch district.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir alleged that the three men, who were found dead on Friday, were among the people picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the killing of five soldiers in a terrorist ambush in the district on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Information and PR department of the Union Territory said, "The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

"Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased. Further Government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased," it stated.

Meanwhile, Mobile Internet services were suspended in Poonch and Rajouri districts early Saturday as security forces continued their search operation to track down militants behind the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, officials said.

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin border districts followed mysterious death of three persons after being allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning, and widespread resentment among people after the circulation of videos purportedly showing torture of the suspects.

While both Army and civil authorities are tight-lipped on the ground situation, official sources said mobile Internet services were suspended both in Poonch and Rajouri districts as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem.

Senior Army, police and civil officers are monitoring the situation, the sources said, adding additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in sensitive pockets of the districts to maintain peace.

Three to four heavily-armed militants targeted an army gypsy and a truck at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station in Poonch late Thursday afternoon, killing five soldiers and injuring two others.

After the attack, the militants reportedly mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and took weapons of some of them.

A massive search operation was launched immediately after the attack in the densely forested areas, also covering nearby Thanamandi in Rajouri but there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far, the officials said. (With inputs from agencies)