Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum, airlifted to Ranchi

Updated on: 05 March,2025 06:30 PM IST  |  Chaibasa
PTI

The incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation, Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe said

An IED exploded during the search operations. Representational Pic/File

At least three CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.


The injured were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, they added.


The incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation, Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe said.


"An IED exploded during the search operations and three jawans were injured. They were airlifted to Ranchi," he added.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta met the injured jawans admitted to a private hospital in the state capital.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta also confirmed that three jawans were injured in the IED blast. "A CRPF radio operator sustained wounds in one of his legs. Doctors said they would perform a surgery and try to stabilise him. If required, we may also shift him to Delhi by air ambulance. We stand by our jawans," he said.

He said over the past few years, Maoists have been weakened in the state. "Operations against them are underway. Many Maoists have been killed over the years and those left will be caught or eliminated soon," he added.

