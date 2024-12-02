Breaking News
Three dead, over 20 injured as private bus crashes into road divider in Tumkur district

Updated on: 02 December,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Karnataka

Three passengers were killed and over 20 others injured when a private bus hit a road divider in Tumkur district, Karnataka, in the early hours of Monday. The bus was returning from Goa, and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

A tragic accident occurred in Karnataka's Tumkur district on Monday morning, resulting in the death of three passengers and leaving more than 20 others injured. The accident took place in the Sira area when a private bus collided with a road divider at around 4:30 am.


The bus, which had been returning from Goa, was carrying several passengers when it veered off course and hit the divider. According to local police officials, the injured passengers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, authorities have confirmed that the injured are receiving medical care and are being closely monitored.


The Kallambella police station received information about the mishap, following which Superintendent of Police (SP) KV Ashok and other officials promptly visited the crash site to assess the situation and assist in the ongoing investigation.


At this stage, police are looking into several factors that could have contributed to the accident, though further details about the crash and the identities of the victims are still awaited. Local authorities are working to provide support to the families of the deceased and the injured passengers.

In a separate incident on November 30, a bus accident in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district claimed the lives of six people. The bus, travelling from Siliguri to Gangtok, met with an accident near Andheri, resulting in several injuries. Some of the injured passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The tragic incidents in both Karnataka and West Bengal have once again highlighted the pressing need for improved road safety measures and careful attention to driver and vehicle conditions. Investigations into both accidents are ongoing as authorities seek to determine the causes and prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from ANI) 

karnataka goa andheri Accident national news

