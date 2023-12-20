Breaking News
Byculla Zoo’s plastic ban: Trouble looms for unprepared visitors!
Mumbai: Clients say caterer is back, promised refund
Thane: Killer driver was so drunk, he was unable to move, say police
Maharashtra: Officials claim state is ready to handle surge in COVID-19 cases
Mumbai: JJ hospital resident doctors threaten strike
Mumbai: 4 firms show the way by following CR’s staggered timings suggestion
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Three drones nearly 1 kg heroin seized in Punjab village near Pakistan border

Three drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized in Punjab village near Pakistan border

Updated on: 20 December,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs

Three drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized in Punjab village near Pakistan border

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Three drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized in Punjab village near Pakistan border
x
00:00

Three drones and nearly a kilogramme of heroin were seized from a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.


A drone was found near the Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on Tuesday. During a search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams were seized from a field. 


A nylon ring and a small torch were also attached to the packet, the spokesperson said. The BSF troops intercepted another drone from a field in the same village later in the day. Another drone was found in the same village on Monday. During a search operation, the China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news chandigarh punjab india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK