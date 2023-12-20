INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Three drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized in Punjab village near Pakistan border x 00:00

Three drones and nearly a kilogramme of heroin were seized from a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A drone was found near the Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on Tuesday. During a search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams were seized from a field.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nylon ring and a small torch were also attached to the packet, the spokesperson said. The BSF troops intercepted another drone from a field in the same village later in the day. Another drone was found in the same village on Monday. During a search operation, the China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever